Afghanica is a strain created by Flying Dutchmen with a taste, form, and effects typical of Afghani varieties. Coupled with the yield, vigor, and general potency true to Skunks, it is a pleasure to grow and consume. This strain is cherished for its many medical applications including pain relief and insomnia, and its heavy physical characteristics are lent from its mother, Afghani #1.
Afghanica
Show all
write a review
Member since 2011
Member since 2012
Member since 2013
Member since 2013
Member since 2014
Afghanica