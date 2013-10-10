ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Afghanica

Afghanica

Afghanica is a strain created by Flying Dutchmen with a taste, form, and effects typical of Afghani varieties. Coupled with the yield, vigor, and general potency true to Skunks, it is a pleasure to grow and consume. This strain is cherished for its many medical applications including pain relief and insomnia, and its heavy physical characteristics are lent from its mother, Afghani #1.

Dominant Afghan taste, form and quality of high coupled with dominant Skunk yield, vigour and general potency gives you the cream of the crops.
CreativeEuphoricHungrySleepy
Overall rating is a 9/10, and give it the same score for how well it worked on my nerve pain. I really liked it. Great smell and taste. I loaded a pipe and sat down to smoke it. After a short while, my roommate asked me why it smelled like a skunk in the living room. I showed her the bowl, then had ...
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Afghanica has your traditional afghani smell but more sweeter with a slight smell of tea, not my favorite smelling strain, i like more of the strong pungent smelling strains but if u like afghan this will be a nice choice, the effects are very nice not strong, pretty uplifting with a nice relaxing, ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
feels pretty mellow, I'm used to straight indica, I can def tell that there is sativa in the mix...
RelaxedUplifted
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghanica
Strain child
Amnesia White
child

