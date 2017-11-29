Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghanimal.
Reviews
2
browannasmoke?
Member since 2018
This strain will put your mind and body in TOTAL relaxation,definitely a recommended strain if you're into indica dominant strains,the only con personally is how intense your munchies can get,smoke this bud and get lifted!
Afghanimal is a powerful indica strain, the first pull us string and you feel it in the back of your throat instantly. it relaxes you and puts your mind and body at ease, make time and zone out with this strain! !!!