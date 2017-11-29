ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghanimal
  4. Reviews

Afghanimal reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afghanimal.

Reviews

2

Avatar for browannasmoke?
Member since 2018
This strain will put your mind and body in TOTAL relaxation,definitely a recommended strain if you're into indica dominant strains,the only con personally is how intense your munchies can get,smoke this bud and get lifted!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for theridgeway
Member since 2017
Afghanimal is a powerful indica strain, the first pull us string and you feel it in the back of your throat instantly. it relaxes you and puts your mind and body at ease, make time and zone out with this strain! !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review