Indica

Afghanimal

Afghanimal

Afghanimal by In House Genetics is a heavy indica-leaning cross of Afghani and Animal Cookies. This squat plant offers tight, rock-hard nuggets that reek of sweet, acrid earth intermixed with fruit and floral notes. It lends consumers heavy physical effects suited for pain relief, relaxation, and mood enhancement. Afghanimal’s smaller stature and snappy 7-8 week flowering time make it a perfect fit for indica-loving indoor growers seeking classic and modern indica-dominant genetics.

Avatar for theridgeway
Member since 2017
Afghanimal is a powerful indica strain, the first pull us string and you feel it in the back of your throat instantly. it relaxes you and puts your mind and body at ease, make time and zone out with this strain! !!!
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Afghani
Animal Cookies
Afghanimal