Heavy indica with a semi-sweet, smooth taste. Buds are beautiful and covered in crystals, while packing a punch to the nostrils. Intense and incredibly enjoyable high. You’ll feel your mussels relax while enjoying the giggly effects. But be warned, smoking this little delight will lead to a serious ...
I picked up a gram of Afpak from a local store looking for a sweet, potent, late night smoke. Not only does it deliver the high that we all seek, but I found this strain to de-stress and relax my muscles.