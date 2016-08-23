ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for EugenioM
Member since 2014
I have Gastrointestinal issues and Afpak really helps with pain,nausea and appetite.
Avatar for Ziggy_420
Member since 2019
Heavy indica with a semi-sweet, smooth taste. Buds are beautiful and covered in crystals, while packing a punch to the nostrils. Intense and incredibly enjoyable high. You’ll feel your mussels relax while enjoying the giggly effects. But be warned, smoking this little delight will lead to a serious ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for hamslamja
Member since 2017
I picked up a gram of Afpak from a local store looking for a sweet, potent, late night smoke. Not only does it deliver the high that we all seek, but I found this strain to de-stress and relax my muscles.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Anxietysuffer87
Member since 2017
Very calming effect. Will make you hungry instantly.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MA_Entwife
Member since 2017
Pleasantly earthy fragrance. Good for those times when you're too overwrought to make yourself eat. Will absolutely make you hungry.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for RizzleDizzle420
Member since 2016
Super heavy Indica. Loved it. I am certainly looking to get my hands on some more of this stuff.
Avatar for diestevo
Member since 2014
had it in a pre roll so I didn't get to see the bud. while it smoked smooth and some what sweet. the affects weren't strong. an ok Indica with a nice couch lock but that's about it.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for CodyG541
Member since 2016
Nice hash taste and a good strong body high. Bud structure was solid as well. Very nice strain.
HappyRelaxedTingly