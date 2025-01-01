African Cheese
African Cheese
African Cheese is a hybrid weed strain bred by Equilibrium Genetics from a genetic cross of Cheese x Heirloom Malawi. This grows into tall, sturdy plants that resist mold and produce bright green buds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed African Cheese, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
