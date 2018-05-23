Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa. This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days. Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings