Sativa

Malawi

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 73 reviews

Malawi

Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa.  This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days.  Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

324 reported effects from 56 people
Energetic 66%
Uplifted 58%
Creative 51%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%

Reviews

73

Avatar for Deetom
Member since 2014
I grew African Buzz (a special selection of Malawi Gold) and all I've got to say is... I really, really, really like this stuff. It grew easily. Had a mildew problem. This plant resisted better than any of the other strains growing. While flowering, the smell wasn't too strong, pretty easy to concea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DieselDude420
Member since 2015
This stuff is excellent and a strong Sativa. Very wide awake which I love. I'm always tired. It made me realize again why Counting Crows is the best band ever. Very easy to smoke and I did 3-4 hits. More than enough. It's strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jpecks
Member since 2011
A powerful sativa that looks and smells magnificent. The buds are dense and the high is very uplifting. Highly recommended for those who appreciate Durban or Snowcap. A sweet daytime smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for WeedReports.com
Member since 2012
I love the 100% organic Malawi with a passion! It is very energetic and produces a dreamlike high that leaves you full of energy and in the mood to get out into nature. I love fishing with this strain. Even after 10 hours of not catching anything, our spirits are still high and so are we! It has a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for TKO
Member since 2012
Great flavor! unique! Euphoric! YUM!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Malawi
First strain child
Doctor Doctor
child
Second strain child
Golden Tiger
child

Photos

User uploaded image of MalawiUser uploaded image of MalawiUser uploaded image of MalawiUser uploaded image of MalawiUser uploaded image of MalawiUser uploaded image of MalawiUser uploaded image of Malawi
