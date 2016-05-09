ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afwreck reviews

Effects

94 people reported 632 effects
Euphoric 56%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 32%
Relaxed 24%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 34%
Pain 31%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

120

Avatar for CarltonDanks
Member since 2019
Loved how this strain hit me almost simultaneously, baked after one joint . Felt uplifted with a very pleasant feeling of floating in the brain case.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Xxx_Tristan_xxX
Member since 2018
kushy sleep vibes are balanced out by sativa properties making for a very enjoyable high.
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jpkelly05
Member since 2017
Horrible! None of the pro's. All the con's and specifically anger! Careful. This was a midshelf buy. But still. Be carefull. I was and am a happy go lucky guy. Usually not angry. I swear I thought people were doing things to harm me and it resulted in anger. It happened twice. Then a frie...
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Afwreck is not one of my favorite strains. When smoked alone it gives me a headache with nausea due to the taste. Dry grass dominates the taste and reminds me of smoking a bunch a cannabis leaves as a teenager only to get the same feeling. These were buds though and smelled even less desirable gi...
EnergeticHappy
Photos

Avatar for TheYachtsmenTheWriter
Member since 2016
absolute favorite cerebral high I have ever experienced, there's no stony feeling to this cannabis at all. This strain is uplifting and a true high. suggested for day time use or late creative nights. enjoy these giant buds!
Avatar for snoopie91
Member since 2017
good I got the oil stix syringe 1/2 gm and I ate half that and took like 45 min to hit but I was great for around a couple hrs
Avatar for euthanizedeuphoria
Member since 2017
One of my favorites strains in my area (Rural MI). Often golden in color and smells sweet and has a hint of spice. It's definitely a strong head high that is felt fairly quickly. Best part is for those who smoke a whole lot, you'll be able to conserve (if you have the will power) due to the strong e...
Euphoric
Avatar for k7rookie
Member since 2016
very good at first, but you will wake up with a hangover.
