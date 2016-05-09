We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Horrible! None of the pro's.
All the con's and specifically anger!
Careful.
This was a midshelf buy. But still. Be carefull. I was and am a happy go lucky guy. Usually not angry. I swear I thought people were doing things to harm me and it resulted in anger. It happened twice. Then a frie...
Afwreck is not one of my favorite strains. When smoked alone it gives me a headache with nausea due to the taste. Dry grass dominates the taste and reminds me of smoking a bunch a cannabis leaves as a teenager only to get the same feeling. These were buds though and smelled even less desirable gi...
absolute favorite cerebral high I have ever experienced, there's no stony feeling to this cannabis at all. This strain is uplifting and a true high. suggested for day time use or late creative nights. enjoy these giant buds!
One of my favorites strains in my area (Rural MI). Often golden in color and smells sweet and has a hint of spice. It's definitely a strong head high that is felt fairly quickly. Best part is for those who smoke a whole lot, you'll be able to conserve (if you have the will power) due to the strong e...