ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afwreck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Afwreck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

3.9 121 reviews

Afwreck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 121 reviews

Afwreck

Afwreck is a hybrid cross of Afghani and Trainwreck.  Strong sativa effects with immediate head-concentrated high.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

94 people reported 632 effects
Euphoric 56%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 32%
Relaxed 24%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 34%
Pain 31%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

121

more reviews
write a review

Find Afwreck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afwreck nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Afwreck

Products with Afwreck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Afwreck nearby.