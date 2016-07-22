ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Agent Tangie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Agent Tangie.

Reviews

17

Avatar for ArchetypalHigh
Member since 2018
(flavor)- orange zest, sugary, slightly herbal. (High)- extremely clear headed, bright and focused, sensation of feeling taller than you actually are (a get shit done high). (Come down)- slightly groggy and brain fog. Not terrible but not great. You will know you’ve smoked AT for the rest of the day...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for greenkale
Member since 2018
Great taste, awesome head and body high. 10/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Gucci_Gang
Member since 2018
This is an amazing experience, wrapped in an orgasm, wrapped in a foodgas, coated in Nirvana
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TerpFreak
Member since 2017
This Strain produces two pheno-types for some reason, but the Skinny Tangierine smelling and tasting pheno is the best... the smoothness and the unbelievable terpine profile is out a this world..... this Strain takes 10 or more weeks but produces huge Nuggs, while inside or out.. Flushing is a must ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for DUTCHMASTER1974
Member since 2016
Love this strain,bit gonna cross it again with Skunk #1 and then cross that back with the original Tangie and see what happens. I'm sure it's gonna be a master piece. Tangie X AK-47 &amp; back X it with Skunk #1, then back X once again with the original Tangie. Can't wait I'm excited, but it's gonna...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for DUTCHMASTER1974
Member since 2016
This is a pic of my last run of indoor Agent Tangie. I love the tangerine skunkie aroma and taste, this pretty littleil lady, packs a huge punch. Really good for pain and daytime activities. The original Tangie had such a long finishing time that I had to think of a strain that wouldn't mess the Ter...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Shawncho
Member since 2013
Great sativa dom strain. I've had it once for a few months but mine wasn't Ak-47 xx Tangie or any other types of this strain listed. Mine was Angent Orange by TGA Subcool x Tangilope or one of the Tangie strains from DNA genetics can't remember which and I wanna say Sin City seeds or connoisseur see...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryTalkative