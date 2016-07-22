Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
(flavor)- orange zest, sugary, slightly herbal. (High)- extremely clear headed, bright and focused, sensation of feeling taller than you actually are (a get shit done high). (Come down)- slightly groggy and brain fog. Not terrible but not great. You will know you’ve smoked AT for the rest of the day...
This Strain produces two pheno-types for some reason, but the Skinny Tangierine smelling and tasting pheno is the best... the smoothness and the unbelievable terpine profile is out a this world..... this Strain takes 10 or more weeks but produces huge Nuggs, while inside or out.. Flushing is a must ...
Love this strain,bit gonna cross it again with Skunk #1 and then cross that back with the original Tangie and see what happens. I'm sure it's gonna be a master piece. Tangie X AK-47 & back X it with Skunk #1, then back X once again with the original Tangie. Can't wait I'm excited, but it's gonna...
This is a pic of my last run of indoor Agent Tangie. I love the tangerine skunkie aroma and taste, this pretty littleil lady, packs a huge punch. Really good for pain and daytime activities. The original Tangie had such a long finishing time that I had to think of a strain that wouldn't mess the Ter...
Great sativa dom strain. I've had it once for a few months but mine wasn't Ak-47 xx Tangie or any other types of this strain listed. Mine was Angent Orange by TGA Subcool x Tangilope or one of the Tangie strains from DNA genetics can't remember which and I wanna say Sin City seeds or connoisseur see...