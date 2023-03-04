Literally the taste and smell of this bud is a problem…. It’s too delicious for your mind to register it as you smoking weed…if that makes sense? Lol I’m friggin stoned and a great stoned at that. It literally smells and tastes like you’re eating Apple Jacks. It’s almost an unbelievable thing…. You’ll swear to god it has to be sprayed or something but it’s not… it’s just the feiggin wagyu beef of herb. Atomic apple on its own is even more potent smelling but it’s also heavier sativa feeling than this which I think is a damn near perfect combo with Xeno, the Xeno takes the racey part of atomic apple down a little and the two of them work in perfect harmony with each other. If you’re truly looking for something special and a hybrid (slightly sativa, but just enough) then def grab this if you see it…. It’s one of those no brainer things where this herb is just killer and far superior to some of the most hyped strains, period. You can tell… someone loved this bud when it was growing lol and now it loves back.