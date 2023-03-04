Agent X reviews
P........8
March 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Heavy smoker. Tried any and every strain yoh may name. Agent X is FIRE! 🔥 Alien Labs! Half of “small flower”.. Can literally take the buds out of the pack and drop them directly into your smokers choice no break down necessary! AGENT X is a TOP 3 strain! Pretty lime green, dense.. I actually came here to type this lol strain is 🔥
d........5
December 23, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A rare strain that will absolutely smack someone with high tolerance. I've tried hundreds of strains and this one definitely stands out
j........e
January 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I have a pretty high tolerance and this absolutely smacked me
d........l
January 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Literally the taste and smell of this bud is a problem…. It’s too delicious for your mind to register it as you smoking weed…if that makes sense? Lol I’m friggin stoned and a great stoned at that. It literally smells and tastes like you’re eating Apple Jacks. It’s almost an unbelievable thing…. You’ll swear to god it has to be sprayed or something but it’s not… it’s just the feiggin wagyu beef of herb. Atomic apple on its own is even more potent smelling but it’s also heavier sativa feeling than this which I think is a damn near perfect combo with Xeno, the Xeno takes the racey part of atomic apple down a little and the two of them work in perfect harmony with each other. If you’re truly looking for something special and a hybrid (slightly sativa, but just enough) then def grab this if you see it…. It’s one of those no brainer things where this herb is just killer and far superior to some of the most hyped strains, period. You can tell… someone loved this bud when it was growing lol and now it loves back.
g........h
May 16, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Tingly
literally so fucking good! smoked this at the beach and became one with the earth. literally made me eat both halves of my sandwhich which usually doesn’t happen. the birds are flying the ocean is waving but all in slow motion. everyone is slow motion. hearing sounds seeing colors🌈🫶🏽🔥💅🏽💀🫶🏽🎌
n........r
February 29, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I made an account just so that I could say this tree is absolute fire.
D........a
August 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Okay, this is a hard slap to the head. Everything everyone has said so far is correct. I’m in my 60’s and have a very high tolerance, long time smoker, and medical user. This hit my head after 2 hits and then moved to the body. Very smooth smoke and there is a slight taste of apples, 🍏 green apples. Wow, it’s a bit of a creeper, 5 hits in and I’m very high. Pain is minimal, but I’m going to have to work on my dosage because damn! There’s a lot of good flower out there, this is the first flower since Robots that has really impressed me. I will be looking for more of this real soon. Enjoy 😉
T........r
February 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is happy stuff! Balanced, with just the right amount of sativa to lift you to a happy, comfortable place. Very clear headed and able to function easily. A very social strain. With big hits we weren’t sure we were getting much because it’s sooo smooth and mild tasting. No dry mouth, no anxiety, confusion, forgetfulness or feeling too high or too low. Agent X checks all the right boxes and will be the new go to for now. You can tell someone really likes this one!