HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Agent X

Agent X is a 2022 weed strain from Alien Labs that is a mix of hit strains Atomic Apple and Xeno #1. Inside those parents are Apple Fritter, Triangle Mints, Kush Mints, and Zkittlez. Bred and grown for Alien Labs, Agent X looks super-green and icy, with a fuel, Z, and mint smell and taste. The perfectly balanced hybrid hits very strong, with an uplifting head effect and a relaxed body vibe.

Agent X strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Giggly

Happy

Agent X strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
Agent X strain reviews18

March 4, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Heavy smoker. Tried any and every strain yoh may name. Agent X is FIRE! 🔥 Alien Labs! Half of “small flower”.. Can literally take the buds out of the pack and drop them directly into your smokers choice no break down necessary! AGENT X is a TOP 3 strain! Pretty lime green, dense.. I actually came here to type this lol strain is 🔥
12 people found this helpful
December 23, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
A rare strain that will absolutely smack someone with high tolerance. I've tried hundreds of strains and this one definitely stands out
11 people found this helpful
January 29, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I have a pretty high tolerance and this absolutely smacked me
8 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight