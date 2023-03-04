HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Agent X
Agent X is a 2022 weed strain from Alien Labs that is a mix of hit strains Atomic Apple and Xeno #1. Inside those parents are Apple Fritter, Triangle Mints, Kush Mints, and Zkittlez. Bred and grown for Alien Labs, Agent X looks super-green and icy, with a fuel, Z, and mint smell and taste. The perfectly balanced hybrid hits very strong, with an uplifting head effect and a relaxed body vibe.
Agent X strain effects
Agent X strain reviews18
P........8
March 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
d........5
December 23, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
j........e
January 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed