Agent Z reviews
n........u
6 days ago
Aroused
Me and my buddy smoked it and we ended up feeling very aroused and it made us both uncomfortable because we are both dudes so we both go home and we have not spoken to each other or smoked in a week. Good weed though, would smoke again!!!
t........0
October 14, 2025
Creative
Focused
Headache
Orange-tarty smell and taste. Got a 3.5g from Curaleaf. It’s a good Sativa dominant strain for focus but didn’t keep me high long. The strongest orange smelling bud I ever had ! I would have rated this 3 stars just because of the lack-luster high but the smell is a one of a kind !
K........9
October 13, 2025
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Wasn't terribly impressed with this strain for a low THC level. I had it in a pre roll, it smelled very sweet but didnt taste as sweet. Felt more of it in my eyes than body.