Agent Z is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Agent X and Orange Z; the breeder of Agent Z is currently unknown. This is a creative, focusing strain that suits all kinds of daytime activities, and may help medical patients deal with symptoms of PTSD and depression. Agent Z has the unique bud structure of its Z parent, with lime-green and deep purple leaves, orange hairs, and milky calyxes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Agent Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.