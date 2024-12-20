Exploring all the possibilities that would and could replace my favorite flower to smoke, Runtz, I found Blue Dream hits me like Runtz just not as in depth., and I considered Runtz the near perfect distillation of the Gelato line. Then I read up on the AK1995 strain and effects and am glad I tried it. That was a a few years ago. Still a fave . ...Maybe not quite as smooth around the edges as Blue Dr or Runtz but it delivers a non headache energetic high that I keep on my shelf at all times. The Valley had it all over the place for a while. Today, Its getting hard to find. ..If you don't need a heavy hitter , this will get you in a fun and good place. A good recreational use strain.