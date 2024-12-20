AK-1995
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Cheese
Blue Cheese
Chemical
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Humulene
AK-1995 effects are mostly energizing.
AK-1995 potency is higher THC than average.
AK-1995, also known as AK 1995,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and creative. AK-1995 has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, AK-1995, before let us know! Leave a review.
AK-1995 strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
AK-1995 strain flavors
AK-1995 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
AK-1995 strain reviews(18)
m........0
December 20, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Exploring all the possibilities that would and could replace my favorite flower to smoke, Runtz, I found Blue Dream hits me like Runtz just not as in depth., and I considered Runtz the near perfect distillation of the Gelato line. Then I read up on the AK1995 strain and effects and am glad I tried it. That was a a few years ago. Still a fave . ...Maybe not quite as smooth around the edges as Blue Dr or Runtz but it delivers a non headache energetic high that I keep on my shelf at all times. The Valley had it all over the place for a while. Today, Its getting hard to find. ..If you don't need a heavy hitter , this will get you in a fun and good place. A good recreational use strain.
a........c
July 6, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Damn, I don’t even know where to start. I’ve been smoking this for a week now and it’s still delightful. I feel like I got lucky, amazing quality bud (shoutout mint cannabis) just big fluffy nugs, COVERED in trichomes, and the high is just full spectrum. Long lasting, cerebral, happy easy feeling. No AK strain has ever disappointed me and this one is such a gem. Smells earthy and kinda like Yerba Mate, some citrusy and spicy undertones for sure. Def a wake and bake strain, very blissful.
C........8
March 8, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Flower %: Thc: 23.10 Total: 26.84 Dispensary: Botanica- Tucson Grower: Sunday Goods Effects: aroused (af), energetic, creative, happy One of the best dispensaries in Arizona, Botanica, had a unique strain on the menu- AK-1995 (AK-95). I was excited to try it. Herbal Viagra. Just call me Mario, because i was layin the pipe for 2 hours. Yippee!! I smoke only flower and have a decent tolerance. This strain was a really elevated 90’s sativa leaning hybrid high. A happy, jittery, bowl of jello kind of high. Go check it out!