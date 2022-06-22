AK-1995 reviews
y........m
June 22, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Fantastic strain! -- maybe like ChemDawg & Jillybean's kid. Chemdawg is great for ADHD daytime concentration needs & Jillybean is my fave good mood weed for depression, PMS, reading the news, etc. -- both uplift me without dumbing me down or any foggy, hazy feeling. Energetic smoke without giving me anxiety, will buy again. Cleaned kitchen & wrote this review 😂
L........4
February 23, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Nice smoke soft on the lungs good high
g........0
July 16, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
As a seasoned smoker, I expected little today after indulging in the Lemon Crème Brulea. Then I got a burst of energy and racing thoughts as ideas from smoking a joint. That's the sign of a good Sativa for me; a Bad Sativa makes me Paranoid. The taste of pine was strong as was the aroma of the same. Back in the day, both that and skunk bud were highly sought by most Heads. The energy gained was akin to GG4. The euphoria, (Taking a hit after coughing.) prevailed for the full 2 hours as did the energy. Talk about a head buzz. I know that this strain is the cross of 4 Landraces; my specialty, I just don't know which ones...yet.
n........6
April 28, 2022
great strain, really stood out to me. i use medical marijuana to help with my anxiety and physical body pains that come from that, and this strain hit every corner. it felt like a blanket in my body and mind but at the same time didn’t sedate me to the point i couldn’t stay awake. i like this for anytime of the day :)
C........8
March 8, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Flower %: Thc: 23.10 Total: 26.84 Dispensary: Botanica- Tucson Grower: Sunday Goods Effects: aroused (af), energetic, creative, happy One of the best dispensaries in Arizona, Botanica, had a unique strain on the menu- AK-1995 (AK-95). I was excited to try it. Herbal Viagra. Just call me Mario, because i was layin the pipe for 2 hours. Yippee!! I smoke only flower and have a decent tolerance. This strain was a really elevated 90’s sativa leaning hybrid high. A happy, jittery, bowl of jello kind of high. Go check it out!
s........8
August 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
My experience with this strain AK-1995 was a first. I did my research on the flower with great reviews as a heavy Sativa. Shout out 2 ThePharm, Curaleaf always putting out grade A flowers. The strain itself was all they said it was. As a seasoned smoker I can honestly say this s… is 🔥. Excellent Sativa !! Fa Sho
L........s
December 1, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
without going into too much detail about flavor, I don't really know why I just LOVE this old school strain. I really like the idea of the 3 or 4 landrace strains crossed to make it. I guess because it's a great day buzz type of sativa is why I like it. only 22% is good for still getting stuff done without any anxiety type of feelings and just in the zone😎
z........1
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
22% THC and a good headband feel. I am a seasoned daily smoker (some might say heavy user) as far as my tolerance goes and this strain still packed a punch with a good Sativa vibe. Scent reminds me of the strain LSD, with a little bit of a sweeter finish.