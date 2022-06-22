As a seasoned smoker, I expected little today after indulging in the Lemon Crème Brulea. Then I got a burst of energy and racing thoughts as ideas from smoking a joint. That's the sign of a good Sativa for me; a Bad Sativa makes me Paranoid. The taste of pine was strong as was the aroma of the same. Back in the day, both that and skunk bud were highly sought by most Heads. The energy gained was akin to GG4. The euphoria, (Taking a hit after coughing.) prevailed for the full 2 hours as did the energy. Talk about a head buzz. I know that this strain is the cross of 4 Landraces; my specialty, I just don't know which ones...yet.