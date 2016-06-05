We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Anybody that's feeling down and depressed please get this in your system. It simply won't let me be anything but other than uplifted and happy. I'm just blown away. You will feel it melting your face off in the the most peaceful way. It centers around your forehead and eyes and sometimes sides of fa...
I am currently growing the AK48 autoflower variety of nirvana seeds and I’ve come to find it’s a very good strain to low stress train for a beginner such as myself, I haven’t gotten the chance to smoke this specific strain yet but I would recommend to any patient growing for the first time or any re...
I grew AK48 from Nirvana and I love this strain! I can see why it's so popular. Very euphoric, relaxed, happy, can get the giggles. Good all around sativa full body high. I can use this during the day and before bed.
- My medical diagnosis are: bipolar but depression is my main symptom, anxiety (G...
This hybrid is amazing. The last times I have grown her, I used a 400 watt metal halide with fluorescents along the sides. She grew wonderfully, producing a large amount of bud. The high is a perfect blend of sativa and indica with her leaning towards sativa effects. I am growing a couple right now ...
I had no interest in this strain. I forgot to specify which strain I wanted from my delivery service, and I ended up with AK48. I was very pleasantly surprised. Fantastic bag appeal and fruity smell. The high was a good hybrid mixture. Heady at onset, which evolved into a nice body buzz.
HOLY FUCK!! So I’m living in Tulum, Mexico right now and I was going to the beach in my bike so I took 2 bong hits of this beautiful strain before my ride and my god it was the best smoke I ever had, pure euphoria, pure bliss, almost felt like I was having an ego death, for a moment I thought I woul...