ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. AK-48
  4. Reviews

AK-48 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain AK-48.

Effects

Show all

133 people reported 975 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 48%
Relaxed 48%
Creative 33%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 4%

Reviews

189

Avatar for williamson182
Member since 2015
Very nice strain completely puts me in a good mood no anxiety or depression. Great strain strongly recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for VapeFire24-7
Member since 2019
Anybody that's feeling down and depressed please get this in your system. It simply won't let me be anything but other than uplifted and happy. I'm just blown away. You will feel it melting your face off in the the most peaceful way. It centers around your forehead and eyes and sometimes sides of fa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Tayk600
Member since 2018
I am currently growing the AK48 autoflower variety of nirvana seeds and I’ve come to find it’s a very good strain to low stress train for a beginner such as myself, I haven’t gotten the chance to smoke this specific strain yet but I would recommend to any patient growing for the first time or any re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for Baked_RN
Member since 2019
I grew AK48 from Nirvana and I love this strain! I can see why it's so popular. Very euphoric, relaxed, happy, can get the giggles. Good all around sativa full body high. I can use this during the day and before bed. - My medical diagnosis are: bipolar but depression is my main symptom, anxiety (G...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for TPRU
Member since 2019
This hybrid is amazing. The last times I have grown her, I used a 400 watt metal halide with fluorescents along the sides. She grew wonderfully, producing a large amount of bud. The high is a perfect blend of sativa and indica with her leaning towards sativa effects. I am growing a couple right now ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for MurfDog19
Member since 2015
I had no interest in this strain. I forgot to specify which strain I wanted from my delivery service, and I ended up with AK48. I was very pleasantly surprised. Fantastic bag appeal and fruity smell. The high was a good hybrid mixture. Heady at onset, which evolved into a nice body buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for FitoMaya
Member since 2018
HOLY FUCK!! So I’m living in Tulum, Mexico right now and I was going to the beach in my bike so I took 2 bong hits of this beautiful strain before my ride and my god it was the best smoke I ever had, pure euphoria, pure bliss, almost felt like I was having an ego death, for a moment I thought I woul...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted