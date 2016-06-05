ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
AK-48 is a strain that mixes Colombian GoldThaiMexican, and Afghani genetics. It typically provides uplifting and euphoric effects. This strain is known for its dense buds, fast flowering cycle, and exceptional aroma.

133 people reported 975 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 48%
Relaxed 48%
Creative 33%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Jock Horror
parent
Second strain parent
Ice
parent
Strain
AK-48

