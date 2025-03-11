Akira reviews
j........t
Today
I'm with the Tangie, etc. person, very pleasing "positive" energy buzz for me, no crash or "comedown". That, in itself, is a huge bonus factor.
g........5
October 20, 2024
This bud was sun grown and harvested at least a month early due to caterpillars trying to take over and it's killer smoke checked all boxes big rock hard nugs purple very dense gas fruity flavor and nose out of this world Great structured plant Purple City Genetics for the win!👍🏻
g........n
November 4, 2024
Don't usually write reviews. But this one's pretty good. Very unique smell, and taste. Kind of reminds me of something like incense from the 90s or possibly that unique fresh ink and plastic smell (in a good way) you'd get hit with when you walked into Spencer's Gifts or one of those odd stores. It's hard to describe. Nice buzz, no paranoia for an indi so I'm happy about that.