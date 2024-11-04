stock photo similar to Akira
Akira is an indica-dominant weed bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Sticky Rice x Street Guru. This plant manifests as flashy purple buds with a sweet and chemical smell. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Akira, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Akira strain effects
Akira strain reviews3
g........n
November 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
g........5
October 20, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
j........t
Today
Creative
Energetic
Focused