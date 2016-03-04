ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alaska reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alaska.

Reviews

70

Avatar for jordanptc
Member since 2018
nice high but not the uplifting type really.
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for frimpit
Member since 2019
I've never had the flower, but I use the Tikun Alaska tincture sold by Vidacann. Absolutely wonderful. It's like a milder version of rolling on ecstasy, with a vitamin B style energy boost and good focus, mood improvements. I suffer from anxiety and OCD, and this strain controls them with just 7 dro...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
As far as quality goes 110$ 1g distillets 80% thc the best it gets on price quality ratios definitely tasted earthy and citrusy great quality good for an active day not to relax literally makes you want to get up and go not fall into your couch so don’t buy unless your planning to be active not chil...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Sire_Esquire
Member since 2019
This strain is absolutely amazing for daily use. I microdose with an Alaska vape pen throughout the day--I never get high doing so but my anxiety and stress become really manageable and I feel focused and ready for the day. This strain is a wonderful sativa for anxiety and for when you want to run s...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
User uploaded image of Alaska
Avatar for wisesam333
Member since 2019
This strain gave me lots of energy as well as helped with inflammation and pain!
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Weedbirds109
Member since 2019
This strain gives me a clear high that allows me to be completely functional. It has a great taste and provides relief of pain and stress. One of the best strains I’ve ever smoked.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for ExoticDreamz
Member since 2019
I purchased this strain from VidaCann in Florida, and so far, I have been nothing but impressed. I normally stick to indicas or indica dominant hybrids since I have really bad anxiety, but the bud tender at my dispensary assured me that this strain was specifically made to help anxiety, so it might ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Jioflomedical
Member since 2019
Amazing strain, well worth the $$$. Clear, uplifted and motivated. The come down in very relaxing, not like you fall off a cliff. Fruity and minty flavors that makes you want to come back for more. In a 600mg vape cart from vidacann and using their pen. Amazing
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative