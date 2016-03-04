Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I've never had the flower, but I use the Tikun Alaska tincture sold by Vidacann. Absolutely wonderful. It's like a milder version of rolling on ecstasy, with a vitamin B style energy boost and good focus, mood improvements. I suffer from anxiety and OCD, and this strain controls them with just 7 dro...
As far as quality goes 110$ 1g distillets 80% thc the best it gets on price quality ratios definitely tasted earthy and citrusy great quality good for an active day not to relax literally makes you want to get up and go not fall into your couch so don’t buy unless your planning to be active not chil...
This strain is absolutely amazing for daily use. I microdose with an Alaska vape pen throughout the day--I never get high doing so but my anxiety and stress become really manageable and I feel focused and ready for the day. This strain is a wonderful sativa for anxiety and for when you want to run s...
I purchased this strain from VidaCann in Florida, and so far, I have been nothing but impressed. I normally stick to indicas or indica dominant hybrids since I have really bad anxiety, but the bud tender at my dispensary assured me that this strain was specifically made to help anxiety, so it might ...
Amazing strain, well worth the $$$. Clear, uplifted and motivated. The come down in very relaxing, not like you fall off a cliff. Fruity and minty flavors that makes you want to come back for more.
In a 600mg vape cart from vidacann and using their pen. Amazing