This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 70%
Euphoric 67%
Uplifted 55%
Relaxed 50%
Energetic 43%
Anxiety 46%
Stress 37%
Depression 36%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%
Reviews
83
LuisDPerez
Member since 2019
Has a nice smell, but that's it. (0.4%) thc; (10.9%) thca = (weak). This weed is recommended for medicinal weed beginners. After smoking (1g) of Alaskan Ice, I felt no high, didn't cough at all, and felt no after effects 5-10 minutes of waiting. Smoked another (1g) and nothing. This has to be the mo...
Alaskan Ice is an awesome sativa! It delivers a great euphoric, and energizing head-high. I really enjoyed it while out in nature! I felt a lot of positive introspection, and improved mood. It came in huge nugs, that where frosted in trichomes. It has a very pungent aroma too, that's kind of earthy ...
Love this stuff. A chill yet energizing high. One of the few strains that doesn’t make me hungry AF. LOVE this in the morning to get moving. Great during the day when you just need a little focus and energy, and even great at night when you just want to chill in front of the tv. Won’t keep you up bu...
Great daytime/anytime option. Potent sativa leaning hybrid that gives a nice body buzz and isn't racy at all while still having strong clear headed cerebral effects. Leaves you with upbeat energy to take on the day while it distracts you from pains and negativity. Has a sweet earthy scent with a com...