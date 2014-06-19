ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alaskan Ice
  4. Reviews

Alaskan Ice reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alaskan Ice.

Effects

Show all

58 people reported 481 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 67%
Uplifted 55%
Relaxed 50%
Energetic 43%
Anxiety 46%
Stress 37%
Depression 36%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

83

Avatar for LuisDPerez
Member since 2019
Has a nice smell, but that's it. (0.4%) thc; (10.9%) thca = (weak). This weed is recommended for medicinal weed beginners. After smoking (1g) of Alaskan Ice, I felt no high, didn't cough at all, and felt no after effects 5-10 minutes of waiting. Smoked another (1g) and nothing. This has to be the mo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SmokeEmAll
Member since 2018
Great sativa for day time use. Very strong wonderful smell. A smooth smoke and an all around great strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for bg4836
Member since 2018
Real good strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for Boss_Hog420
Member since 2018
............ya.....good stuff....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHungryUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for theORherb
Member since 2017
Alaskan Ice is an awesome sativa! It delivers a great euphoric, and energizing head-high. I really enjoyed it while out in nature! I felt a lot of positive introspection, and improved mood. It came in huge nugs, that where frosted in trichomes. It has a very pungent aroma too, that's kind of earthy ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Maia0x0x
Member since 2017
Love this stuff. A chill yet energizing high. One of the few strains that doesn’t make me hungry AF. LOVE this in the morning to get moving. Great during the day when you just need a little focus and energy, and even great at night when you just want to chill in front of the tv. Won’t keep you up bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Great daytime/anytime option. Potent sativa leaning hybrid that gives a nice body buzz and isn't racy at all while still having strong clear headed cerebral effects. Leaves you with upbeat energy to take on the day while it distracts you from pains and negativity. Has a sweet earthy scent with a com...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative