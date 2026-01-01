Alcatraz OG is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid bred by DNA Genetics, created from the heavy-hitting pairing of Skywalker OG × Prisoner Kush. Known for its bold OG character, this strain delivers a pungent aroma of earthy pine, spicy kush, and subtle citrus fuel. The flavor follows through with a rich mix of woody spice, herbal earthiness, and classic gassy OG undertones that kush lovers appreciate. The high typically begins with a euphoric mental lift that clears the mind before settling into a deeply relaxing body calm that can become sedating with heavier use. With its strong potency and traditional OG terpene profile, Alcatraz OG is a great choice for evening sessions, stress relief, or unwinding after a long day. If you’ve tried Alcatraz OG, leave a review and let others know what you think!