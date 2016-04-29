stock photo similar to Skywalker OG
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Skywalker OG

aka Mazar x Blueberry OG, Skywalker OG Kush, Blueberry x Mazar OG, Sky OG

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


Skywalker OG strain effects

Reported by 1716 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Skywalker OG strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    32% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Skywalker OG strain reviews

April 29, 2016

April 29, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Finally was able to find Skywalker OG since last having it about 2 years ago. All morning long I was running errands and the entire time, my dirty desk sitting at home was in the back of my mind. I picked up some Skywalker OG at my new favorite dispensary and went home looking forward to a good smoke. Boy, was I not disappointed. The flavor was sweet and very smooth. After the second snap from a bong, I immediately began cleaning my desk and throwing away anything I didn't need. Then I somehow thought that my bongs needed a cleaning so I cleaned all 8 bongs, dried them, then put them back where they belong which leads me to writing this review on Leafly. Now I'm going to probably end up reading about conspiracy theories because at this level of highness, it should all make sense. Trust me...you can't go wrong with Skywalker OG.
783 people found this helpful
November 1, 2015
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is a fantastic strain. In a bad mood? Feeling anxious? Overwhelmed? Skywalker will lift you up and take you to the stars. Excellent for combating nausea, this hybrid has all the best effects of sativa and indica without any downfalls. Like Luke Skywalker, it's also just a little fruity. Very tasty! Definitely a new favorite of mine.
303 people found this helpful
June 17, 2013
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Definitely good stuff. I have pretty bad migraines, and I have anxiety attacks, I was always looking for something to help with that, and if this is you, this is your strain. Very reassuring, and just all around a very homey smoke.
219 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Skywalker OG strain genetics

Skywalker OG grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

For growing, Skywalker OG is a relatively easy strain to cultivate and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor growing. It has a flowering time of around 9-10 weeks and produces a medium to high yield.

Photos of Skywalker OG

