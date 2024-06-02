This bud that I bought at Mary Js in Gans, Oklahoma 74936 and it is at 36 % and is some of the best pot that I have ever smoked and I'm 49 years old and been smoking good pot since I was 12 years old. All I got to say is the strains she has got out does any strain or strains there is on any market iin the US and the world!

