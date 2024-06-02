Alien Burger reviews
Alien Burger strain effects
June 2, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
I’ve had the alien burger in a 2 g ghost disposable and it taste delicious. I would highly recommend it. I would definitely put it in my top 10 strains.
March 12, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Talkative
Uplifted
This bud that I bought at Mary Js in Gans, Oklahoma 74936 and it is at 36 % and is some of the best pot that I have ever smoked and I'm 49 years old and been smoking good pot since I was 12 years old. All I got to say is the strains she has got out does any strain or strains there is on any market iin the US and the world!
March 2, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Def cop in cart form when u have a chance to
February 21, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
I haven’t had the flower of this strain but i do have the liquid diamonds live risen and will say the 60/40 blend damn near perfect to a well balanced high slow acting but can smack you if your not careful
February 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Came across this strain today and gave it a try…it has a nice flavor…had a fruity and sweet taste…feel the indica first…has a nice relaxing feeling…it’s a strain I would definitely recommend trying