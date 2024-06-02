Alien Burger is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien OG and Cheeseburger. This strain is a savory and potent hybrid that delivers a relaxing and munchie-inducing high. Alien Burger has a pungent and cheesy aroma with hints of diesel and skunk. The buds are dense and sticky, with dark green and orange hues. Alien Burger is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Alien Burger effects include hunger, sleepiness, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Alien Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, and stress. Bred by HIMALAYA, Alien Burger features flavors like cheese, diesel, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Alien Burger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a savory and potent hybrid that can help you relax and satisfy your cravings, Alien Burger might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







