Alien Fire reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Fire.
Alien Fire strain effects
September 25, 2024
Relaxed
Headache
Definitely not my favorite strain, had nights where I was in pain and it had not alleviated it as many other strains typically do. Buds are puffy and hard to grind, flower doesn't burn well, and the effects are on average a 4/10.
November 7, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
It gives a solid head high, but a nice body high that can easily couch lock you. In small bowls, I’m able to get work done and focus though which is nice. Gives the good good coughs out of the bong!