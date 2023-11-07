Alien Fire
Alien Fire is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Technology and Fire Lady. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced and harmonious cannabis experience. Alien Fire typically boasts a potent THC content, often reaching levels of 20% or higher, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a powerful and euphoric high. This strain is renowned for its ability to induce a sense of relaxation, happiness, and creativity. Leafly customers report that Alien Fire effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Alien Fire to help manage symptoms associated with conditions like chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Its well-rounded properties make it a versatile option for those seeking therapeutic relief. Bred by Purple Caper, Alien Fire features flavors that encompass earthy, pine, and citrus notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential relaxing effects. The average price of Alien Fire typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the chance to experience Alien Fire, please share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
Alien Fire strain effects
