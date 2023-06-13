Alien Fritter reviews
Alien Fritter strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Negative Effects
Alien Fritter strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........r
June 13, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I have some cold cure live rosin of this, and I have to say, it’s got me sitting watching a show not moving for 3 hours.
N........1
June 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is very flavorful it taste very similar to the apple fritter with a gassy overtone quick euphoria with a fully body relaxation totally recommend for indica
b........j
July 2, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
smells like straight up alien apples. I like it
S........0
September 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I enjoy this strain,it has a nice smooth apple taste and this strain seems to personally help me with focus,creativity,and gives me the giggles. This strain has a strong sour apple bubblegum profile,making it not uncomfortably sour or tart. Every hit is at first a strong green apple taste,followed by vanilla and a sweet and slightly spicy/tart ending. Only three stars because it’s a solid strain,just not my personal favorite.