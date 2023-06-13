Alien Fritter
Alien Fritter
AlF
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Apple
Diesel
Vanilla
Alien Fritter effects are mostly energizing.
Alien Fritter strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Negative Effects
Alien Fritter strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Alien Fritter strain reviews(6)
N........1
June 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain is very flavorful it taste very similar to the apple fritter with a gassy overtone quick euphoria with a fully body relaxation totally recommend for indica
b........j
July 2, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
smells like straight up alien apples. I like it
S........0
September 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I enjoy this strain,it has a nice smooth apple taste and this strain seems to personally help me with focus,creativity,and gives me the giggles. This strain has a strong sour apple bubblegum profile,making it not uncomfortably sour or tart. Every hit is at first a strong green apple taste,followed by vanilla and a sweet and slightly spicy/tart ending. Only three stars because it’s a solid strain,just not my personal favorite.