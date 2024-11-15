Alien Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Glue.
Alien Glue strain effects
Alien Glue strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Alien Glue reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........s
November 15, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I was a little nervous about this strain, given its parentage. What I got was an extremely relaxing high that isn't super-deep, but left me more relaxed than I've been in years. A good strain to add to my pain-relieving arsenal for severe spinal stenosis and arthritis.
m........1
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Well just got a better harvest date ! Dec 13 ! 2023 the other batch I got was over 6 months old ! 🗝️ Get it fresh !
d........8
March 27, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Uplifted
I’ve been smoking for 10 years straight everyday all day type of smoking, and I was starting to feel like nothing was hitting me the way it did when I first started smoking, then I got this and it was the most amazing feeling ever. I was able to sink into my couch like the first time I ever smoked, and couldn’t stop smiling (I’m smiling as I type this) anyways great strain for experienced smokers if you’re smoking for the first time and this is the strain….. hold tight have a bag a chips and a tv show to sink into!!
n........4
Yesterday
Giggly
Happy
Ok, normally in not a big fan it GG4. But this stuff is FIRE! It started out giggly, then I had an "oh sh*t!" moment when i couldn't find my glasses, but decided that I was so high that it didn't matter. I stumbled in to my recliner, sat down & decided to call my sister. I think i got the phone go my hand.... And that was all she wrote!! Night night little stoner girl!! I slept for 7 hrs from 1 little preroll. Smoke it when you're tired. You won't be for long!!!
c........n
September 17, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Dizzy
Honestly this strain is Really good and worth it . IMO it's a top tier and you'll be a little paranoid but later it's gonna relax you.