I’ve been smoking for 10 years straight everyday all day type of smoking, and I was starting to feel like nothing was hitting me the way it did when I first started smoking, then I got this and it was the most amazing feeling ever. I was able to sink into my couch like the first time I ever smoked, and couldn’t stop smiling (I’m smiling as I type this) anyways great strain for experienced smokers if you’re smoking for the first time and this is the strain….. hold tight have a bag a chips and a tv show to sink into!!