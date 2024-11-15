stock photo similar to Alien Glue
Alien Glue
Alien Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Abduction and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Alien Glue is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Flavour Chasers, the average price of Alien Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Alien Glue strain reviews6
m........s
November 15, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
m........1
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
d........8
March 27, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Uplifted