where do I even start... this strain is SO uplifting!! I have severe depression, anxiety, PTSD and BPD. Today I had a 10 hr. drive to go on, riding passenger princess, and didn't want to be on my phone scrolling aimlessly, bored and uncomfortable, feeling like I wanna crawl out of my own skin. So, I decided to take a blinker and put on my long drive playlist and stare out the window. Well, here I am staring out the window, smiling like a goober and loving this drive.

