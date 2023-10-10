Alien Orange Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Orange Cookies.
Alien Orange Cookies strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Alien Orange Cookies strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
e........y
October 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
where do I even start... this strain is SO uplifting!! I have severe depression, anxiety, PTSD and BPD. Today I had a 10 hr. drive to go on, riding passenger princess, and didn't want to be on my phone scrolling aimlessly, bored and uncomfortable, feeling like I wanna crawl out of my own skin. So, I decided to take a blinker and put on my long drive playlist and stare out the window. Well, here I am staring out the window, smiling like a goober and loving this drive.
C........g
October 22, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
If everyone smoked this strain there wouldn't be any war. Insecurities would vanish. People would be dancing in the streets. This is best strain I've ever smoked. It's a depression killer, an anxiety murderer and a creativity booster. I'm going to dance around my room
i........9
March 24, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Light enough to smoke during the day, but still reap the benefits of a smoking a quality strain. Tastes delicious and was smooth in my cartridge from Sinse Cannabis.
z........y
June 14, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
My first time trying this strain. Absolutely love it. I purchased a cartridge and took it to an outdoor concert. It made the whole experience seem like a micro acid trip. Very social and enhanced the music 100%. Love, love, love what this ET is baking. I think it was me. Lol. Goes down as one of my top 10.
S........7
January 30, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I gram of concentrated shatter decarboxylated. 2 tbls. Of Organic Coconut Oil and balsamic vinega. Dipping and on a little Nana Bread. It was a powerful 10000 mg Edible!!! As This is Great for inflammation and it put me to sleep for almost 3 hours. Now I'm up and relaxing and enjoying the pain relief and body high. No Complaints Here. Perfectly balanced 👌!! ENJOY AT EASE 🔥👍😊
d........g
November 28, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Uplifting, able to focus and stay relaxed. I'm a veteran and this strain helps with PTSD symptoms and anxiety. Able to taste the orange and in a couple of puffs that frown will be turned upside down. Highly recommend.
S........i
January 25, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This makes me feel so happy, nice body buzz and great for sex!
k........q
October 4, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
It kicks you in the face, so try to stop while you’re ahead, or you’ll be shaking like a happy Pomeranian in desperate need of a cold drink. Tastyy.