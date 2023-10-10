Alien Orange Cookies
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Giggly
Orange
Tropical
Citrus
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Alien Orange Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Alien Orange Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Orange Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and giggly. Alien Orange Cookies has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Orange Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Orange Cookies strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Alien Orange Cookies strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Alien Orange Cookies strain reviews(13)
e........y
October 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
where do I even start... this strain is SO uplifting!! I have severe depression, anxiety, PTSD and BPD. Today I had a 10 hr. drive to go on, riding passenger princess, and didn't want to be on my phone scrolling aimlessly, bored and uncomfortable, feeling like I wanna crawl out of my own skin. So, I decided to take a blinker and put on my long drive playlist and stare out the window. Well, here I am staring out the window, smiling like a goober and loving this drive.
C........g
October 22, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
If everyone smoked this strain there wouldn't be any war. Insecurities would vanish. People would be dancing in the streets. This is best strain I've ever smoked. It's a depression killer, an anxiety murderer and a creativity booster. I'm going to dance around my room
i........9
March 24, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Light enough to smoke during the day, but still reap the benefits of a smoking a quality strain. Tastes delicious and was smooth in my cartridge from Sinse Cannabis.