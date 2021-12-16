One of the best strains I have ever smoked, such a smooth hit even in a dry pipe. Beautiful nugs, such an enjoyable smoking experience. You can’t go wrong with this strain. A perfect level high that doesn’t peak anxiety and paranoia, makes you just wanna have a nice buzz and hang with some friends. If you see this strain pick it up! You won’t regret it! Sadly my dispensary no longer Carries it and I’ve been trying to find somewhere that does. If I had to pick one strain to smoke for the rest of my life this would be it!