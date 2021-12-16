Alien Pebbles reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Pebbles.
Alien Pebbles strain effects
Reported by 28 real people like you
Alien Pebbles strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........c
December 16, 2021
Euphoric
Felt like I was in star wars. Some of the strongest weed I’ve ever smoked.
M........6
November 17, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
One of the best strains I have ever smoked, such a smooth hit even in a dry pipe. Beautiful nugs, such an enjoyable smoking experience. You can’t go wrong with this strain. A perfect level high that doesn’t peak anxiety and paranoia, makes you just wanna have a nice buzz and hang with some friends. If you see this strain pick it up! You won’t regret it! Sadly my dispensary no longer Carries it and I’ve been trying to find somewhere that does. If I had to pick one strain to smoke for the rest of my life this would be it!
c........s
October 30, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This was the perfect smoke in a lot of ways. Great flavor, great effects. The husband and I picked this up before vacation and shared a j on the beach at 1am. Probably one of the most surreal experiences of my life. Getting to stargaze while walking by the shore in otherwise pitch darkness made you really feel how endless the world and the universe is. Definitely prepare to be talkative, chilled, and high on life. What a good one!
c........v
December 15, 2021
This strain is awesome I honestly don’t remember much from smoking it but what I can recall is that I was literally crying on the floor with laughter and then it went into a body high after that had stopped. All in all the high is very good it was much needed.
c........1
February 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Just got off of probation and this is the first bud I’ve smoked in a couple of years. It was super Mellow and the high was great
j........0
July 8, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Alien Pebbles looking just as frosty as outside👽 ❄ This Hybrid (50/50) strain is the love child of Alien OG x Fruity Pebbles. The effects offer an uplifting creative, get moving, kind of high. Making it a great everyday herb 🌿
m........s
September 3, 2024
Energetic
Focused
I don’t think I’ve quite smelled this smell in a strain before—like an artificially sweet grape flavor, or maybe something close to a fruity berry cereal (that I can’t remember the name of). Good, focused high, no anxiety.
k........7
May 31, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain just entered my top 5 favorites. I had the flower version of Alien Pebbles and I thought it was very calming and relaxing and gave me some good laughs. I would recommend this strain and buy it again if I see it.