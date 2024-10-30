This was the perfect smoke in a lot of ways. Great flavor, great effects. The husband and I picked this up before vacation and shared a j on the beach at 1am. Probably one of the most surreal experiences of my life. Getting to stargaze while walking by the shore in otherwise pitch darkness made you really feel how endless the world and the universe is. Definitely prepare to be talkative, chilled, and high on life. What a good one!