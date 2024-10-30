Alien Pebbles
THC 23%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Creative
Pear
Berry
Diesel
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Pinene
Alien Pebbles effects are mostly energizing.
Alien Pebbles potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Pebbles is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing FPOG and Alien OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Alien Pebbles has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Pebbles, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Pebbles strain effects
Reported by 28 real people like you
Alien Pebbles strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Alien Pebbles strain reviews(28)
c........s
October 30, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This was the perfect smoke in a lot of ways. Great flavor, great effects. The husband and I picked this up before vacation and shared a j on the beach at 1am. Probably one of the most surreal experiences of my life. Getting to stargaze while walking by the shore in otherwise pitch darkness made you really feel how endless the world and the universe is. Definitely prepare to be talkative, chilled, and high on life. What a good one!
j........0
July 8, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Alien Pebbles looking just as frosty as outside👽 ❄ This Hybrid (50/50) strain is the love child of Alien OG x Fruity Pebbles. The effects offer an uplifting creative, get moving, kind of high. Making it a great everyday herb 🌿
k........7
May 31, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain just entered my top 5 favorites. I had the flower version of Alien Pebbles and I thought it was very calming and relaxing and gave me some good laughs. I would recommend this strain and buy it again if I see it.