Avatar for Madhatter1051
Member since 2019
Dudes and dudetts I grew this amazing plant in my back yard in Maine. Just dirt, a little horse shit and some TLC. This is such a chill buzz. And wicked good for tha back pain bub.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for mstk171
Member since 2014
One of my top favorites
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Lionheart
Member since 2014
1st of all, I picked this up from my favorite dispensary in Oregon and it was absolutely caked with crystals.. mouth watering. After 1 hit I started talking to myself about how fn awesome life is. 2 hits in and I was telling the stupidest jokes to my wife and laughing like an hyena. I took my third ...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Chelosanz
Member since 2018
I vaped it in my Dynavap and it was fantastic. I kind of got a lemongrassy type of aroma with an earthy undertone. The high that followed was really soothing and relaxing, it actually really calmed my anxiety down (I have GAD) and I was able to enjoy myself without being too high strung. Personally ...
HappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
Love this Alien Rift. fantastic lemon smell, with a nice smoke. It definitely does the trick for a nice relaxing time. lots of laughs and good vibes!!!
Avatar for dspike74
Member since 2018
Awesome to grow. If your greenhouse lacks any smell at all, this strain will choke out your area with the most beautiful symphony you ever smelled in your life! You will purposely bump into her when she is in full bloom, just to get budded up from head to toe. Now smell your sticky arms...O M G ! ...
Avatar for VanillaFlowers
Member since 2018
First time trying this strain. I’m a heavy daily smoker. Heavy stoney feeling after 2 tokes. 1/2 thru j dry mouth. Relaxed, euphoric, happy. Music is super fun. Hazy but focused mindset. Joint pain better. Stock up!!
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Adz420dawg
Member since 2018
Its ok. Ticks the boxes,,, woody,,,lemon,,,hashy Nugs are dense with mass trycromes. Ephoric and focused high,,,and munchies!!! Stock up lol. Very relaxing mellow smoke. Good for a funny movie or just to forget 8.75/10👽🍋👾
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly