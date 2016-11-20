Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
1st of all, I picked this up from my favorite dispensary in Oregon and it was absolutely caked with crystals.. mouth watering. After 1 hit I started talking to myself about how fn awesome life is. 2 hits in and I was telling the stupidest jokes to my wife and laughing like an hyena. I took my third ...
I vaped it in my Dynavap and it was fantastic. I kind of got a lemongrassy type of aroma with an earthy undertone. The high that followed was really soothing and relaxing, it actually really calmed my anxiety down (I have GAD) and I was able to enjoy myself without being too high strung. Personally ...
Awesome to grow. If your greenhouse lacks any smell at all, this strain will choke out your area with the most beautiful symphony you ever smelled in your life! You will purposely bump into her when she is in full bloom, just to get budded up from head to toe. Now smell your sticky arms...O M G !
...
First time trying this strain. I’m a heavy daily smoker. Heavy stoney feeling after 2 tokes. 1/2 thru j dry mouth. Relaxed, euphoric, happy. Music is super fun. Hazy but focused mindset. Joint pain better. Stock up!!
Its ok. Ticks the boxes,,, woody,,,lemon,,,hashy
Nugs are dense with mass trycromes. Ephoric and focused high,,,and munchies!!! Stock up lol. Very relaxing mellow smoke. Good for a funny movie or just to forget 8.75/10👽🍋👾