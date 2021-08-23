Alien River
Alien River
ARi
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Diesel
Pungent
Woody
Alien River effects are mostly energizing.
Alien River strain effects
Alien River strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Alien River strain reviews(3)
_........_
August 23, 2021
I recently got my hands on an ounce of this strain (flower). This strain has a very nice calming body high followed by a surge of energy to do projects and what not. I do warn you of the dry mouth this strain gave me. Have a nice glass of cold water ready and get going with your activities!
S........1
June 7, 2021
Energetic
Relaxed
Talkative
Nice good energetic high to it with a good sweet skunk smell