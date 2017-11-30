ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Dawg
  • Leafly flower of Alien Dawg

Indica

Alien Dawg

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 212 reviews

Alien Dawg

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1359 reported effects from 148 people
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 47%
Uplifted 37%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

212

Show all

Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
Why is this strain called Alien Dawg? Because it makes you feel like an alien, dawg. You just passed your spaceship driver’s test, and mom and pop alien are finally letting you take the spaceship out on your own for the first time. The galaxy is yours. This is what freedom feels like. You can go an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
So i picked up some of this after work the other day to try. As I got home I smoked about 2 grams of this throughout a timeframe of 2 hours or so. Very relaxing calm high. As soon as you smoke this you feel the pressure set in behind your eyes before it locks you to the couch. The high lasts for a w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Saltress77
Member since 2014
this is one of my faves. I'm sensitive to weed, so just one or two hits does the job. cool thing is if you don't smoke a shit load at once, it's a beautiful feeling, then you feel it wearing off a bit and just have a few more hits, it's not overwhelming that way. I have epilepsy and it helps my ner...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for BongRipRalph
Member since 2017
I have been a heavy bud smoker for years. I have tried every strain that comes my way with promises of strength. Sour diesels , kushes and OG were my go to until one night I got my hands on alien chemdawg. I tried a small amount in my vaporizer and it turned me inside out. I laid on the floor and c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Jallbo
Member since 2014
Alien Dawg is one of my favourite strains. Alien Dawg is especially great for stress relief, and while it presents a heavy, yet relaxing body-high, it also brings forth euphoric moments and eases muscle/joint pain. After 1~2 Hours in, I felt significantly more relaxed and was ready for some sleep or...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Herijuana
Herijuana
More CBGLeafly flower for Vanilla Kush
Vanilla Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More CBGLeafly flower for Hindu Kush
Hindu Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Presidential OG
Presidential OG
More hungryLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Death Star
Death Star
More tinglyLeafly flower for Lavender
Lavender
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Technology
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Alien Dawg
First strain child
Grape Dawg
child
Second strain child
Alien Reunion
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Alien DawgUser uploaded image of Alien DawgUser uploaded image of Alien DawgUser uploaded image of Alien DawgUser uploaded image of Alien DawgUser uploaded image of Alien DawgUser uploaded image of Alien Dawg
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The 2014 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Michigan Medical Cannabis Cup Winners
5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans

Most popular in