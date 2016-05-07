ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dubble is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. B.O.G. Seeds recreated Sour Dubble using Rez Dog’s Sour Diesel IBL instead of the ECSD and the results are very similar, if more indica-like than the original sativa-dominant hybrid. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dubble is a nice blend of head and body effects.

Avatar for Umpquadank
Member since 2016
Awesome, upfront Sativa high! Great sweet-diesel flavor that lasts through the bowl. I visited my favorite rec dispensary(Buddahs wellness center) at my favorite vacation spot(Port Orford, OR). I asked for something from the bottom shelf($30 1/8ths) suitable for joints and blunts that wouldn't put ...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for LarryLines
Member since 2017
By far my favorite strain. Great to smoke during the day or if you need to be productive. I smoked a couple of spliffs and would not stop talking after. I suggest not smoking this if your trying to go to sleep because it wakes you up. 10/10 would recommend this strain to anyone.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Anna0411
Member since 2017
One of the best strains I’ve ever smoked! Super relaxing body high and amazing head high. Put me right to sleep an hour later.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for stockholders781
Member since 2017
diesel tasting fire..gets my on another level high but still functional then mellows out to couchlock at least for me..awsome hybrid
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for zennaann
Member since 2016
Soothing weed. When I smoked it without mixing another strain in, it was TOO relaxing for me, but if I smoked about 80-90% sour dubble mixed with 10-20% something like Hawaiian Dutch, it was perrrrfect for me. (I'm not sure how to describe the effect, but it was like slipping into a bath of "comfort...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Sour Bubble
Sour Diesel
Sour Dubble
Rocky Dennis
Riddler OG
