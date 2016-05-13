Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Stardawg.
Reviews
9
Highcycle
Member since 2019
Harsh hitter for even my experienced lungs, the high is potent however I question it's medical use, does not help with my inflammation at all, definitely makes me feel the pain more. Worth smoking still
Here is the second of six strains that I received from a wonderful old friend in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Stardawg Alien is A hybrid Sativa of Stardawg x Alien Kush. A favoured strain in Lake Tahoe I hear from my friend. This strain has a rather musty note, but it is not a fault I hear. One of its ...
One star says it...I did not like this cannabis. It made me feel heavy headed, like I was carrying a burden instead of a buzz. I was not paranoid or anxious, nothing like that. I was not happy, spacey, creative...I just felt serious. I have tried ASD for the past few days in a variety of situati...
It's a cougher, but well worth it. A very nice, whimsical high that hits you right away and makes things feel a little extra sweet and clear without rendering you unable to function. Panera Bread tastes hella good right now.