Avatar for Highcycle
Member since 2019
Harsh hitter for even my experienced lungs, the high is potent however I question it's medical use, does not help with my inflammation at all, definitely makes me feel the pain more. Worth smoking still
EnergeticHappyTingly
Avatar for HerbRespecter420
Member since 2018
Distinct scent, smokes nicely, hard to find but very good :)
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Here is the second of six strains that I received from a wonderful old friend in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Stardawg Alien is A hybrid Sativa of Stardawg x Alien Kush. A favoured strain in Lake Tahoe I hear from my friend. This strain has a rather musty note, but it is not a fault I hear. One of its ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for CannaWhoop
Member since 2016
One star says it...I did not like this cannabis. It made me feel heavy headed, like I was carrying a burden instead of a buzz. I was not paranoid or anxious, nothing like that. I was not happy, spacey, creative...I just felt serious. I have tried ASD for the past few days in a variety of situati...
Avatar for ogneutralize
Member since 2017
It's a cougher, but well worth it. A very nice, whimsical high that hits you right away and makes things feel a little extra sweet and clear without rendering you unable to function. Panera Bread tastes hella good right now.
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for phillykid1012
Member since 2016
just got this strain 10 mins ago nd well it's 🔥🔥🔥🔥
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for warlockconcoction420
Member since 2016
Amazing
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted