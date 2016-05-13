Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a good indica, relaxing without being debilitating so you can still focus. I wasn't a fan of the harsh, petrol-like aftertaste but that's just a personal preference. The buds looked great, light green, fluffy and with a nice sprinkling of orange stigmas.
I’m no sativa diva. I use indicas on a regular basis. After picking up this strain from my “local” farm my fiancé was a little frustrated cause I would pass out within 30 minutes of smoking a bowl, didn’t realize it was the Alien Tech 👽 until the 4th day. Realized I needed a different strain to be...
Buds are super keefy, has a very herbal wood like aroma, tastes pretty good and definitely has a nice relaxing high, but not so strong that you can't go about your daily activities. Can't go wrong with this strain if you like a stimulating body high