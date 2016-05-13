ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alien Technology reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Technology.

Reviews

14

Avatar for Ally19
Member since 2019
its awesome so soothing
Reported
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for EvilD1605
Member since 2019
smoking on a joint of this right now. I'm enjoying myself quite well. If you can find it, give it a toke😆🖒
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Clwhite
Member since 2018
Great high! Relaxes the mind, body and soul!
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for warzone13
Member since 2015
This is a good indica, relaxing without being debilitating so you can still focus. I wasn't a fan of the harsh, petrol-like aftertaste but that's just a personal preference. The buds looked great, light green, fluffy and with a nice sprinkling of orange stigmas.
Reported
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Alien TechnologyUser uploaded image of Alien TechnologyUser uploaded image of Alien Technology
Avatar for CarlosN
Member since 2016
Great smell. Solid nugs. Sweet flavors, notes of caramel. Effects set in relatively quickly, overall one I look forward to again.
Reported
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Triguy88
Member since 2018
I’m no sativa diva. I use indicas on a regular basis. After picking up this strain from my “local” farm my fiancé was a little frustrated cause I would pass out within 30 minutes of smoking a bowl, didn’t realize it was the Alien Tech 👽 until the 4th day. Realized I needed a different strain to be...
Reported
Reported
feelings
Avatar for fdrumz
Member since 2017
It can be explained in a few simple words. Great taste and and the most relaxing high. All you need for the best indica!
Reported
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for BlazedDiesel
Member since 2017
Buds are super keefy, has a very herbal wood like aroma, tastes pretty good and definitely has a nice relaxing high, but not so strong that you can't go about your daily activities. Can't go wrong with this strain if you like a stimulating body high
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted