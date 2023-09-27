I bought a joint of the All time High by cookies, to find out how it feels. I live with chronic inflammation and pain in the lower spine 24/7. The Parents, according to the Cookies company site, is a cross of Irene x Sunset sherbet. It’s an excellent cross, both pain killing strains. It took my inflammation away and knocked the pain way down. It also lifted my depression and got rid of anxiety. I felt so relaxed and happy. It tasted sweet and gassy. It’s potent , I got to half of the .5G joint and felt it hit me, so I stopped due to the sunset sherbet, which is a creeper. The high climbed higher after I stopped, so I’m glad I stopped when I felt it. I will definitely purchase an eighth today, it’s worth it.