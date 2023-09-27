All Time High reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain All Time High.
All Time High strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
All Time High strain flavors
All Time High strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
g........h
September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Shit is gas as hell. Euphoric head high accompanied by a nice relaxed but not sedative body high
j........c
October 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
After over 30-something years I think I finally found the strain for me!!!
t........n
October 2, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
Anxious
This hit me hard and fast. I felt very paranoid as the high peaked, then really really sleep. This was the first time I had a legit panic attack while high, so I’m a little nervous to try it again. After falling asleep, I woke up gasping for breath convinced I couldn’t breath. Definitely a wild ride.
D........8
July 3, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Uplifted
Dizzy
2 hits pow worth the cop
P........b
November 5, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I bought a joint of the All time High by cookies, to find out how it feels. I live with chronic inflammation and pain in the lower spine 24/7. The Parents, according to the Cookies company site, is a cross of Irene x Sunset sherbet. It’s an excellent cross, both pain killing strains. It took my inflammation away and knocked the pain way down. It also lifted my depression and got rid of anxiety. I felt so relaxed and happy. It tasted sweet and gassy. It’s potent , I got to half of the .5G joint and felt it hit me, so I stopped due to the sunset sherbet, which is a creeper. The high climbed higher after I stopped, so I’m glad I stopped when I felt it. I will definitely purchase an eighth today, it’s worth it.
z........1
July 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Picked up All Time High at the new Cookies store in Tempe..came in at 25% THC... rolled a j to get the taste flavor terpenes... The j is gone and now... rolled a blunt and whoa...gassy for certain.. I'm feeling the effects.. not for the timid... hits like a indica.. strong body high.. but can also feel the sativa effects...definitely recommend giving this strain a try! You won't be disappointed.
n........1
July 24, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Must cop for anyone wanting to be high and reasonably coherent. Smoked two blunts of this from a western Massachusetts dispensary. Greatly represents the 50/50 hybrid name with a very noticeable head and body high.
V........2
July 23, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Eyes are heavy and feel very relaxed and chill... I don't feel tired tho. Just a great head high then goes down to the body.