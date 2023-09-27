All Time High reviews

All Time High strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

All Time High strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression

September 27, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Shit is gas as hell. Euphoric head high accompanied by a nice relaxed but not sedative body high
9 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
After over 30-something years I think I finally found the strain for me!!!
7 people found this helpful
October 2, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Anxious
This hit me hard and fast. I felt very paranoid as the high peaked, then really really sleep. This was the first time I had a legit panic attack while high, so I’m a little nervous to try it again. After falling asleep, I woke up gasping for breath convinced I couldn’t breath. Definitely a wild ride.
5 people found this helpful
July 3, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Uplifted
Loading...Dizzy
2 hits pow worth the cop
2 people found this helpful
November 5, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I bought a joint of the All time High by cookies, to find out how it feels. I live with chronic inflammation and pain in the lower spine 24/7. The Parents, according to the Cookies company site, is a cross of Irene x Sunset sherbet. It’s an excellent cross, both pain killing strains. It took my inflammation away and knocked the pain way down. It also lifted my depression and got rid of anxiety. I felt so relaxed and happy. It tasted sweet and gassy. It’s potent , I got to half of the .5G joint and felt it hit me, so I stopped due to the sunset sherbet, which is a creeper. The high climbed higher after I stopped, so I’m glad I stopped when I felt it. I will definitely purchase an eighth today, it’s worth it.
2 people found this helpful
July 1, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Picked up All Time High at the new Cookies store in Tempe..came in at 25% THC... rolled a j to get the taste flavor terpenes... The j is gone and now... rolled a blunt and whoa...gassy for certain.. I'm feeling the effects.. not for the timid... hits like a indica.. strong body high.. but can also feel the sativa effects...definitely recommend giving this strain a try! You won't be disappointed.
2 people found this helpful
July 24, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Must cop for anyone wanting to be high and reasonably coherent. Smoked two blunts of this from a western Massachusetts dispensary. Greatly represents the 50/50 hybrid name with a very noticeable head and body high.
2 people found this helpful
July 23, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
Eyes are heavy and feel very relaxed and chill... I don't feel tired tho. Just a great head high then goes down to the body.
1 person found this helpful

