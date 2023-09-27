stock photo similar to All Time High
Hybrid

All Time High

All Time High is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. This strain was created by Collins Ave, a collaboration between the famous Cookies and Kaia Kush. All Time High has a potent THC level of 28.2%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us All Time High effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose All Time High when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Collins Ave, All Time High features flavors like pine, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a sweet and earthy aroma. The average price of All Time High typically ranges from $70 to $950 depending on the quantity and quality. All Time High is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, but it is worth seeking out for its balanced and powerful effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed All Time High, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to All Time High

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

All Time High strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

All Time High strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop All Time High products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to All Time High near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

All Time High strain reviews10

September 27, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Shit is gas as hell. Euphoric head high accompanied by a nice relaxed but not sedative body high
9 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
After over 30-something years I think I finally found the strain for me!!!
7 people found this helpful
October 2, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Anxious
This hit me hard and fast. I felt very paranoid as the high peaked, then really really sleep. This was the first time I had a legit panic attack while high, so I’m a little nervous to try it again. After falling asleep, I woke up gasping for breath convinced I couldn’t breath. Definitely a wild ride.
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

All Time High strain genetics