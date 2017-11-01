ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Allen Iverson OG
Indica

Allen Iverson OG is a heavy indica strain grown exclusively by California’s Good as Gold. Designed for consumers with a stubbornly high tolerance to THC, this potent indica delivers a powerfully euphoric experience that tranquilizes the body while launching your mind to the cosmos. Sweet pine and wood flavors intermix with aromas of sour fuel, offering a complex profile for consumers who cherish flavor as much as potency. 

Avatar for filletingmanes
Member since 2016
new top 3 fave. dont know much about basketball but i know good caifornia og and this is one of them next to herijuana og and sfv og kush. for indica lovers
