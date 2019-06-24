Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Produced by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Alley Cat Kush is an unknown OG Kush cross that offers a complex flavor profile with notes of earth, wood, clove, citrus, and fuel. It is a bit lighter than most OG cultivars and won’t put you to bed as easily.