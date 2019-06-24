ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Alley Cat Kush
Hybrid

Produced by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Alley Cat Kush is an unknown OG Kush cross that offers a complex flavor profile with notes of earth, wood, clove, citrus, and fuel. It is a bit lighter than most OG cultivars and won’t put you to bed as easily. 

 

Avatar for 843blower
Member since 2019
recommendation from budtender for day time use. He was spot on. Uplifting and smooth high. Pretty skunky smell
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
