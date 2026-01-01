Almond Brittle is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) with Total THC levels around 21%, Total Cannabinoids reaching 25.3%, and total terpene content of approximately 2%, bred by Lazy Bee Gardens from the flavorful cross of Wonka Bars and Bacio Gelato. Created in the summer of 2020, this farm-favorite cultivar blends the creamy, gassy richness of Gelato genetics with the funky sweetness and exotic depth of Wonka Bars. Dominated by caryophyllene, limonene, and cymene, Almond Brittle delivers a decadent aromatic profile of creamy dessert gas, roasted nuts, sweet dough, earthy funk, and subtle candy-like spice. The smoke is smooth and flavorful with lingering notes of pastry cream and herbal sweetness. Despite its balanced lineage, the effects lean heavier and more relaxing, offering a calming cerebral buzz paired with soothing body effects that encourage laid-back conversation and stress relief without immediate couchlock. Rich, flavorful, and deeply mellow, Almond Brittle is ideal for evening sessions, social hangs, or unwinding in a thoughtful, relaxed state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!