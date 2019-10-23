ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Wonka Bars

Wonka Bars from Exotix Genetix is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This sativa-dominant plant grows medium-tall and produces heavy yields that would please any grower. Buds come in dark purple colors and covered in thick trichomes.

 

Avatar for Irvingm1
Member since 2019
Superb
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for BootyCheeks22
Member since 2019
Absolutely fantastic!! Taste great! Smokes good. Great for daytime use!
FocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for el_dragoni
Member since 2019
VERY good! Got it at tasty farms, great terpene profile, minty, skunky, yet sweet on the palate. Great mix of body high and stimulating mental high. Great for reading, writing, or just talking with your friends, having some good laughs! Totally recommend for stress, anxiety, depression and pains (my...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
about to go hit a huge chest session at the gym and this is the perfect piece to that puzzle, can't wait to have music in my ears and the focus on... this is such a nice pick me up definitely what I need to get through this gym session 💪🏻
FocusedHappy
Avatar for JCacker
Member since 2018
Has a calm energetic effect. Perfect for daytime use without the raciness.
Mint Chocolate Chip
GMO Cookies
Wonka Bars