stock photo similar to Almond Mochi
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Almond Mochi
Almond Mochi is a cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics and produces very fat buds. Almond Mochi is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Mochi x Biscotti Dough. Almond Mochi averages 25% THC. Almond Mochi flowers in 50 to 55 days. We're still learning more about Almond Mochi, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Almond MochiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Almond Mochi products near you
Similar to Almond Mochi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews