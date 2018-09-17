ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mochi by Sherbinski is another strain that leans on the Cookie Fam lineage for flavor, potency, and stability. This phenotypic expression of Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies is an indica-leaning hybrid with beautiful, dense buds. Mochi’s appearance is a frosty mixture of purple and jade foliage knotted with bright red hairs. Its effects are very similar to that of its parent strains, offering moderate pain and stress reduction while imbuing the consumer with a calm and creative aura. The Mochi strain is also known by the names Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. 

Avatar for GreenGolfGuy21
Member since 2016
This is my favorite strain for night time, I’ve ever had. It doesn’t have a strong nose but the flavor is like berry syrup. Smoke is very smooth and after a few hits, you will feel your body go limp. Your muscles and any stress wash away and you’ll be floating on a cloud for several hours. These...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for papapill
Member since 2017
Very potent strain, pungent and minty. Great for sleep and anxiety .
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KaliSmokeee
Member since 2017
Mochi is a very exotic strain, it’s like smoking gelato and cookies at the same time for real.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Hermaphrodizer
Member since 2018
I give this strain a 5 because of how unique the high was for me. I usually go for something with more of a body load. However, upon smoking this with my mom, the absence of a heavy body load didn’t matter to us. We were very talkative and sharp. The flowers looked black. Reminded me of an old old r...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for papapill
Member since 2017
Very potent strain, very pungent smell, great for sleep and anxiety.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Thin Mint GSC
Sherbert
Mochi
