Biscotti Dough is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and DoHo. This strain is 50% indica and 50% sativa. Biscotti Dough typically contains around 23-27% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Biscotti Dough features the terpene profile of Caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. Caryophyllene contributes to its spicy and earthy aroma, enhancing the overall experience. The average price of Biscotti Dough typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram, though prices may vary depending on your location and the dispensary you visit. We are still learning about Biscotti Doughs effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Dough, please share your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com. Your insights can help others discover more about this strain.







